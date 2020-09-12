1/
Dana Hughes
Hughes, Dana
December 10, 1942 - September 01, 2020
Dana Kay Hughes, born in Peoria Illinois, a long time Florida resident, Dana passed away September 1, 2020 at her residence in West Palm Beach. She was preceded in death by her mother, father and brother. She leaves behind her only child, daughter Kara Hughes Suchocki, son-in-law AJ Suchocki, her grandsons whom she adored so much, Dylan Mann and Gavin Mann, her nephew Kristofer Kay and his wife Brittany, she also leaves behind some dear friends. She will be greatly missed. Our love for her will live on.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

