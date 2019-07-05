Dolan, Daniel A.

Daniel A. "Danny" Dolan, age 71, of Stuart, FL, formerly of Springfield, OH, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. Born June 23, 1948 in Springfield, OH. Danny was the son of the late Albert Dolan and Esther (née Van Kennel) and was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather. Danny enjoyed hunting the fields in Enon, OH. He graduated from Tecumseh High School and went on to attend college in Michigan and met the love of his life Judy. Danny was employed by Pratt Whitney Aircraft as a senior research technician. He and Judy settled in Florida in the early 90's. Danny leaves behind his beloved wife Judy (née Campbell) of 49 years; children Michael (Tomoko) Dolan of Laurel, MD, David Dolan of Stuart, FL and Robert (Arelis) Dolan of Apopka, FL; grandchildren Kenneth and Elijah Dolan; brother William (Della) Dolan of West Palm Beach, FL; sister Gracie Reed of Portland, OR; longtime friends Bud and Pat Van Dyne of Springfield, OH and many other family members and friends. Graveside Services will be held 10:00AM Monday, July 8, 2019 at Ferncliff Cemetery, 501 W. McCreight Avenue, Springfield, OH 45504. Arrangements in care of Ferncliff Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dr. Shanel Bhagwandin c/o Progressive Care Unit, Jupiter Regional Hospital, 1210 S. Old Dixie Highway, Jupiter, FL 33458. Online condolences may be left for the family at

