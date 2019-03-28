Home

Brown's Funeral Home
1004 S. Dixie Highway
Lantana, FL 33462
(561) 533-5256
AHONKHAI, Daniel Daniel Adeoye Ahonkhai, 68, of Haverhill, FL, passed away on March 21, 2019. A public viewing will be held Saturday March 30, 2019 from 9:30AM until 10:30AM at Trinity Church International, 7255 S Military Trail, Lake Worth, FL 33463. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:30AM at Trinity Church International, 7255 S Military Trail, Lake Worth, FL 33463. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 28, 2019
