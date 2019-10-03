|
Palm, Jr., Daniel Eugene
November 8, 1966 - September 29, 2019
"Danny" passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 29, 2019. Danny began his life by taking things apart and putting them back together. That was his delight - making mechanical things run fast. He loved his family, racing cars and riding "big" bikes, but most of all he loved God. Danny had a heart as big as he was, but you weren't allowed to see it. He was outgoing and happy. He embraced the racing community the same way he embraced racing - all out! Those who really knew him will agree the world will never be the same without him.
The Celebration of his Life is 10:00AM Friday, October 4, 2019 at Living Oaks Church, 14156 64th Drive North, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418. The Church and Family will be hosting a reception immediately following the service.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019