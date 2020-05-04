Daniel G. Dalton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dalton, Daniel G.
Daniel G. Dalton, age 58, of Delray Beach, FL passed away of cancer on April 28, 2020. Danny leaves behind his grieving mother, Dee Ann Milord, his children Sean, Morgan and Macey, Grandson Sean Jr, his six brothers and two sisters. Everyone that knew Danny loved his kind spirit and his heart of gold. Many of us have "Our Danny Stories" which will put a smile on our face for a lifetime.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved