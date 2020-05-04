Dalton, Daniel G.

Daniel G. Dalton, age 58, of Delray Beach, FL passed away of cancer on April 28, 2020. Danny leaves behind his grieving mother, Dee Ann Milord, his children Sean, Morgan and Macey, Grandson Sean Jr, his six brothers and two sisters. Everyone that knew Danny loved his kind spirit and his heart of gold. Many of us have "Our Danny Stories" which will put a smile on our face for a lifetime.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



