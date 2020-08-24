

Army veteran Class of 1977 Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri

Born in Berlin, NH on September 13, 1957 to Raymond Favreau (deceased) and Marcelle Boyer Favreau (deceased).

Dan is survived by his step mother, Antonia Favreau; children, Dan Favreau, Jr., Amanda Favreau and Joseph Favreau; brothers, Rene Favreau (Helen), Guy Favreau (Jeanette); sisters, France Delgado, Denise Favreau, Lisa Perkins (Frank), Susan Fernandez (Ruben), also grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brothers, Mario Favreau and Alain Favreau.

Dan was a crane operator for most of his career. He enjoyed life to its fullest and always enjoyed the family get togethers. During his last week, Dan had the opportunity to spend time with his former girlfriend Jill and a final trip to the casino.

In memory of Dan, please make a contribution to Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.



