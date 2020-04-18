|
Campbell, Daniel H.
Daniel H. Campbell, 85, of North Palm Beach, Florida, succumbed to cancer Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Jupiter Medical Center.
Dan "Pop" was born in Rose Hill, Alabama on December 29, 1934, the son of Joe and Hazel Campbell of Montgomery, Alabama. He attended Auburn University where he spent four years as an Air Force ROTC cadet while earning a Bachelors in Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Dan married his predeceased wife Virginia Weiss Campbell, also of Montgomery, Alabama, and became a father to six children. He was a lead designer of the Saturn Rocket Engine, architect and home builder in Palm Beach County, but above all, a true man of GOD whose faith was unshakable, and the cornerstone of his family.
Dan is survived by his devoted and loving companion, Carol Milling; his sons, Bill Campbell, Joe Campbell and Ed Campbell; his daughters, Beatty Campbell Davis and Sissy Campbell Moretz; grandchildren, Jenna Campbell, Daniel Campbell, Weiss Campbell, Andrew Campbell, Lindsay Moretz, Caroline Campbell, Courtney Davis, Kelton Davis, Haley Davis and Chase Campbell; great-grandchildren, Ellory Rose Campbell and Hendrix Campbell; his bonus children, Lisa Milling McAmis, Darren Milling and bonus grandchildren, Heidi and Macy McAmis, and Parker Milling.
Dan's second oldest son, Daniel Jr. "Bub" predeceased him in 2011.
Due to the restrictions on social gatherings, funeral services will be private and a celebration will be held at a later date.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020