Manella, Jr., Daniel J.

Daniel "Danny" J. Manella, Jr., 74, passed away suddenly at his sister's home on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. He was born on July 28, 1945, in Evanston, IL.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel J. Manella and Patricia Manella, and his nephew, Patrick D. Harmes. He leaves behind his two sisters, Susan Sharkey and Dede Manella, his three nephews, Steven Sharkey (Lisa Tobin), Jason Sharkey (Christina) and their four children, Jason, Noah, Ransom, and Selah, and Christopher Harmes (Stephanie) and their two children, Patrick and Cooper.

Danny was a graduate of Loyola Academy High School in Wilmitte, IL, and then attended St. Ambrose College in Davenport, IA, where he received his bachelor's degree. Danny began his business career at Oscar Meyer in Chicago, IL, and then transitioned into sports publishing and development. From there he moved on to men's apparel, working for various brands such as BVD, Botany 500, Anvil Knitwear, McGregor Corporation, Billy the Kid and Wonder Knit. Danny finished his career in the world of fragrances, becoming the Vice President of Sales at Faberge/Elizabeth Arden, where he worked for a number of years until he was able to retire in 1991.

After his grand professional achievements and his early retirement, Danny moved from New York to Palm Beach Gardens, FL, to be near his family. There he focused on philanthropy, working with charitable organizations such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The Love Doctors, The Patrick Harmes Scholarship Fund, The Daniel J. Manella Research Grant at PORF, the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola and many others.

Aside from philanthropy, Danny was able to become more involved in his favorite passions in life, horse racing and his family. In the horse racing world Danny shared an enthusiasm for betting and handicapping races alike. He was able to live his dream and own a number of racehorses with longtime friend, Charlie Black; they even had some success with horses that showed, placed, or won. However, when it came to family, everything else just didn't seem to matter. He lived down the street from his two sisters and their families for the last three decades. There wasn't a day that went by that he hadn't seen or spoke to them. He was known by all for his style, his charm, his generosity, but most of all, his heart. He will be forever missed.

Please join his family from 11:00AM to 1:00PM Tuesday, May 5, 2020, for a visitation at Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458. Burial service to follow at Riverside Cemetery at 1:30PM.



