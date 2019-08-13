|
|
Sheehan, Jr. Daniel Joseph
Daniel Joseph Sheehan, Jr., 78, of Royal Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Hull, MA, passed away at home on August 11, 2019. Born May 8, 1941, in Boston, MA, he proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps; was an IBEW Local 103 electrician; managed Quincy Bay Flounder Fleet and was a charter boat captain. He had a passion for building model boats. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Dianna Wood and five children Jeanne Knudsen (Paul), Daniel J. Sheehan IV (Kelly), Mary Sheridan (Philip), Cynthia Knudsen (Steven), and Susan Rosner (Jeff); 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents Daniel J. Sheehan, Sr., Olive Kimball, his stepmother Agnes Sheehan, and sister Mary Springer.
Family and friends may gather at 12:00PM at Palm Beach National Chapel, 10055 Heritage Farms Road, Lake Worth, FL 33449; the mass begins at 1:00PM; followed by a procession to South Florida National Cemetery for burial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in his name.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019