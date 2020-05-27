Ward, Jr., Daniel L.
Daniel "Dan" L. Ward, Jr. entered into eternal rest on April 30, 2020. Dan was a resident of Wellington, FL but previously resided in Plantation, FL and Cornwall, NY for many years. The son of Daniel L. and Kathleen (Nelson) Ward, Dan was born on November 13, 1938. He was 81 years old.
Dan graduated from St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield, CT in 1955. He then joined the United State Marine Corps where he served proudly from 1959-1964.
After leaving the USMC, Dan was employed by First National City Bank (later called Citibank). He graduated from Pace College (now Pace University) in New York City with a degree in Finance. Dan remained with Citibank for the remainder of his long career, rising to the position of Senior Vice President in Private Banking. His career with Citibank took him to Florida in 1986 where he lived in Plantation and then, finally, in Wellington, FL. Dan was devoted to his career with Citibank until his retirement.
Dan was an avid golfer and made countless friendships on the course which he cherished for the rest of his life. He was also a devoted New York Giants fan and spent many Sundays calling and disputing plays from his living room.
In addition to his parents, Dan was predeceased by his brother Jack Ward and sister Kathleen Scali. He is survived by his wife Florence (Hardtmann) Ward of Wellington, daughter Jennifer Ward of Wellington, daughter Barbara Williams (Robert) of Somers, NY, and son Daniel L. Ward III of West Palm Beach. Dan is also survived by his three treasured granddaughters Madelaine, Lily and Grace Williams, all of Somers, NY.
Due to public health concerns of COVID-19, a Memorial Service for Dan will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Dan's name may be sent to Alzheimer's Community Care (alzcare.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 27 to May 28, 2020.