Murphy, Daniel M.
Daniel M. Murphy, 84, of Boynton Beach, FL passed away peacefully at his home on June 22, 2020.
Born in the Bronx, New York City, Dan attended Saint Simon Stock High School and Manhattan College, graduating with a civil engineering degree in 1957. He married Mary Dooley in 1960 and their four beautiful children were born in New York City. Dan worked as an assistant construction manager on the CBS Building in Manhattan while he attended St. John's Law School at night. He received his law degree in 1964 and his professional engineering license in 1966. Dan had a very successful career in real estate development, which included working at TWA, Lincoln Property Company, Landauer Associates, Kaufman & Broad and Calton Homes. Dan and Mary raised their children in Randolph and Holmdel, NJ.
Dan, known for his generosity and great sense of humor, was always the life of the party. His favorite occasions were Thanksgiving, St. Patrick's Day and his son Chris' annual pool parties. His children's Bucknell and University of Miami friends adored Dan and his quick Irish wit.
Eventually, Dan landed in Boynton Beach where he developed many wonderful friendships. He enjoyed having his golf buddies over to share a meal and a few laughs. He loved to sit on his patio, which had the best view of the sunset in all of Leisureville.
Dan cherished his seven grandchildren who inherited his sense of humor and good looks. They have fond memories of having flour fights with Grandpa Spiderman while making pies at Thanksgiving, and stealing his Zingers at Miller's Ale House.
One of Dan's proudest moments was watching his grandson, Danny Murphy, graduate from the U.S. Marine Corps Bootcamp at Parris Island, SC on September 13, 2019.
Dan is survived by his devoted children: Dan Murphy of Haddonfield, NJ, Chris Murphy (Jeannie) of Hainesport, NJ, and Mary Farrell (Tom) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; his cherished grandchildren Gillian Murphy, Tommy Farrell, Christopher Murphy, Danny Murphy, Sean Murphy, Joe Farrell and Jack Farrell; his beloved former daughter-in-law Teresa Murphy of Runnemede, NJ; many adoring nieces and nephews; his loving companion Patricia Delaura of West Palm Beach, as well as his former wife and friend Mary Hughes of Naples, FL. Dan was predeceased by his cherished parents John and Margaret Murphy, sisters Kathleen Cosgrove and Maureen Turchi, brother John, and Dan's beloved son Desmond.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions with travel and indoor gathering, the family is not having services at this time. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Dan's memory to The Soup Kitchen of Boynton Beach (www.thesoupkitchen.org). Please keep Dan's family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.