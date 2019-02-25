The Palm Beach Post Obituaries
Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center
1112 Military Trail
Jupiter, FL 33458
(561) 746-5124
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center
1112 Military Trail
Jupiter, FL 33458
Daniel R. HURLEY Obituary
HURLEY, Daniel R. Daniel R. Hurley, of Jupiter, FL, passed away unexpectedly on February 23, 2019 at Jupiter Medical Center. He is the husband of Andrea Hurley of Jupiter. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at AYCOCK-RIVERSIDE FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL. Burial will be private at Riverside Memorial Park. To view a full obituary and offer condolences visit www.aycockfuneralhomejupiter.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 25, 2019
