Daniel Robert Sella
Daniel Robert Sella
With great sorrow we announce that Daniel Robert Sella, age 50, our beloved son, brother, fiancé, father, family member, and friend passed suddenly on July 28, 2020. Those who knew "Dee" even slightly, lost a shining light in their lives.
Dee will be missed every day by his father Daniel, his mother Barbara, sister Dr. Danine Fruge, brother Dr. David Sella, brother-in-law Kevin Frugé, nephews Alan, Andrew, and Anthony Frugé, sister-in-law Dr.Kathy Sella, nephew John Sella, fiancée Amy Sander, daughter Scarlett Sella, stepchildren Max and Chloe Cross, and all his family and friends in Florida and Pennsylvania.
Dee had a wonderful sense of humor, quick wit, and a gentle heart. His love of the ocean, fishing, boats, and animals began in childhood and continued throughout his life. He was buried at sea in the warm, aquamarine waters off Key Largo, FL on August 28, 2020.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
