ALEXANDER, Daniel W.
age 49, of West Palm Beach, Florida. passed away quietly on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at The Cleveland Clinic-Martin Memorial Hospital, Stuart, Florida. following a brief illness.
A Laborer in Construction.
Homegoing Services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The "New" New Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, 504 19th Street, West Palm Beach, FL. Elder Lonnie Lovett, Pastor. Friends may call one hour prior to service time at the church mentioned above.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019