DiCarlo, Danielle
Danielle DiCarlo, 57, was born on May 28, 1962 and passed away on February 11, 2020. A visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 8:00PM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Aycock-Riverside Funeral Home, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00AM, Friday, February 21, 2020 at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 13591 Prosperity Farms Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL, with a Graveside Service following immediately at Riverside Memorial Park, 19351 SE County Line Road, Tequesta, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020