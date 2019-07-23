Home

Edgley Cremation Services
4128 Westroads Drive, Suite 203
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 640-9009
Danielle DiPonzio

Danielle DiPonzio Obituary
DiPonzio, Danielle
Danielle DiPonzio, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away June 24, 2019. Danielle was born in Rochester, NY and is remembered by many family members and friends in both states. Her last moments were spent privately with her sister Gem Scowden. Danielle had an entrepreneurial spirit and was a successful business woman who started and ran her own transmission repair shop. Her business legacy is carried on by her long time business partner and dear friend Manny Fernandez. She found joy in the simple things; watching football, spending time with family and friends, enjoying good food, and caring for her animals. Danielle was cremated per her wishes. No services are planned at this time, however a mass will be held in her honor, and close family and friends will gather to celebrate her life.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 23 to July 24, 2019
