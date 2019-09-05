Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
250 Center Street
Jupiter, FL 33458
561-744-2030
Resources
More Obituaries for Danielle Fisher-Surette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danielle Mary Fisher-Surette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danielle Mary Fisher-Surette Obituary
Fisher-Surette, Danielle Mary
Danielle Mary Fisher-Surette, 40, was called to heaven by the angels on August 28, 2019. Born March 18, 1979, Danielle grew up in Mahopac, NY and graduated from JFK High School in 1997. As an adult, Danielle lived in Palm Beach Gardens, FL where she was an active member of Christ Fellowship Church. Her son, Declan Ian, was the light of her life and her single greatest joy. She was predeceased by her beloved Nanny and several friends who left the earth far too early. Danielle is survived by her son Declan Ian, husband Leo Surette, father Donald Fisher, mother Margaret Hunt, brother Donald and sister Mary-Kate. She is also survived by a large extended family that loved her and will miss her dearly. The family will receive friends from 1:00PM – 3:00PM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held at 3:00PM. Online condolences may be offered at (www.taylorandmodeen.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danielle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now