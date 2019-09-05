|
|
Fisher-Surette, Danielle Mary
Danielle Mary Fisher-Surette, 40, was called to heaven by the angels on August 28, 2019. Born March 18, 1979, Danielle grew up in Mahopac, NY and graduated from JFK High School in 1997. As an adult, Danielle lived in Palm Beach Gardens, FL where she was an active member of Christ Fellowship Church. Her son, Declan Ian, was the light of her life and her single greatest joy. She was predeceased by her beloved Nanny and several friends who left the earth far too early. Danielle is survived by her son Declan Ian, husband Leo Surette, father Donald Fisher, mother Margaret Hunt, brother Donald and sister Mary-Kate. She is also survived by a large extended family that loved her and will miss her dearly. The family will receive friends from 1:00PM – 3:00PM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held at 3:00PM. Online condolences may be offered at (www.taylorandmodeen.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019