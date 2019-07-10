Home

Danielle Slocum


1993 - 2019
Danielle Slocum Obituary
Slocum, Danielle
Danielle Taylor Slocum, 25.
Life was taken unexpectedly on the evening of July 7, 2019 in West Palm Beach, FL. Danielle was born in Boynton Beach on August 27, 1993 at 6:22PM.
Survived by her son Christian Reyes, Jr. of Loxahatchee; mother Victoria Anzalone of Loxahatchee; father Randy Slocum of Delray Beach; step-father Anthony Anzalone of Loxahatchee, brother Angelo Anzalone of Loxahatchee.
Danielle attended PBSO Eagle Academy where she was one of three people to receive a scholarship. You could never attend a family gathering without seeing Danielle with a baby on her hip. Danielle was known for her goofy silly spirit and is the one you wanted around if you were down. Danielle had a love for food, family and making everyone laugh. Danielle will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all that knew her.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation towards Danielle's son Christian's future.
Memorial Gathering and Service Sunday, July 14, 1:00PM to 3:00PM at Palms West Funeral Home, 110 Business Park Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 10 to July 11, 2019
