Shaw, Danny Jay
Mr. Danny Jay Shaw, age 73, of Boy Scout Rd., Blairsville, GA, and also of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the Erlanger Baroness Hospital from a stroke following an extended illness. Mr. Shaw was born on September 27, 1946 in Dennison, OH, the son of the late Jack Shaw and late LuLa Bradley Shaw. Danny served as CEO of Associated Builders & Contractors (ABC) for 20 years. He was an avid traveler, boater, snow-skier, and NASCAR fan. He also thoroughly enjoyed watching old cowboy movies. He is preceded in death by two brothers, Jim and Tom Shaw. Mr. Shaw was of the Protestant faith.
Surviving Mr. Shaw is his loving wife and best friend of 52 years, Patricia "Pat" Steffens-Shaw of Blairsville, GA and Ft. Lauderdale, FL; sister-in-law, Pam and Frank Terranova of Blairsville, GA; brother-in-law, Craig Steffens of McCaysville, GA; sister-in-law, Brenda Shaw of Marietta, GA; nephew, Jimmy Shaw of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; niece, Christy and Johnny Cox of Coral Springs, FL; niece, Jody Drum of Marietta, GA; nephew, David and Sonya Senterfitt of Martinez, GA, and several beloved nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Coosa United Methodist Church in Blairsville, GA, with Rev. Bill Burch officiating. The family will meet with friends at 1:30PM followed by a memorial service at 2:00PM. A private interment will be held at a later date at Coosa United Methodist Church. Also, a celebration of life will be held at a later date in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and will be announced. Flowers are accepted, or if you wish the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the in Danny's memory.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville, GA is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019