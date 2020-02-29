|
Harrigan, Danny Michael
With great sadness we inform our friends that our dear Danny has gone to be with the Lord. Unfortunately the past 18 months were very hard for him and us.
He is survived by his loving mother Marsha and step dad Dennis Gilmore, aunts Tricie and Terry, half sisters Sheena Harrigan and Patty Harris and family, half brother Anthony Gregg, and cousins Tara Holm and family and Scott Walker and family, also Cleo Elkassis, he called Mommy from our neighborhood store and way too many friends to list. All that he met he considered a friend. He was a Dear Soul, on a rough road. We will Love him forever and beyond time. A Memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020