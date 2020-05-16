Darcy Bryant
Bryant, Darcy
Darcy Bryant, age 43, from Jupiter, passed away in his home on May 13, 2020. He survived by his mother Alberta Bryant, sister Juanita Peterson, brother Ray Henson, three nephews, one niece, four great nephews and two great nieces. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and being outdoors. He loved his family and will be dearly missed by them.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
