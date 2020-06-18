Horine, Darlene J.

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of our Mom and Grammy. Darlene Jeanette Horine (Holliston) passed suddenly at her home on Friday, June 12th 2020 at the age of 74.

Darlene was preceded in death by her husband Donald. D Horine who she adored and was married to for 19 years. She was predeceased by her parents Edmund and Mamie Holliston, brother Ron Holliston, sister Colleen Holliston and her son Duayne Steele.

Darlene will be sadly missed by her daughter Melissa and her son-in-law Mark Monaghan. Grammy will forever be remembered by Kyle Monaghan and Kailey Monaghan. She will also be remembered Jay and Jeff Horine and their families.

Darlene will be remembered for her kind and loving heart, her funniness, her wittiness, and most of all her infectious laugh. Her generosity was contagious to others around her and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Besides spending time with her beloved band family, Darlene loved travelling to Canada where she cherished great times with her family.

Darlene was born and raised in Ontario, Canada and was proud to be Canadian. She found a new life in West Palm Beach, Florida where she spent the last 33 years and became an American citizen. A big part of her life was being a valued member in numerous organizations where she made many special friends. Some of which included, Daughters of the Nile, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Honour Guard Pipes and Drums, and the Black Thorne Pipes and Drum Band.

Darlene was actively serving as a drum Corporal and the treasurer of Black Thorne Pipe Band. During her drumming career, she played all over South Florida. "Dar" and her late husband Don were a big heart and soul of Black Thorne but will live on in the music that will be played now and in the future.

Darlene spent many years working for Greg Norman Companies in the accounting department. She enjoyed organizing and traveling to many PGA golf tournaments in Florida and Mexico.

There will be a memorial service held at 11am on Wednesday, June 24 at Sunlight Church, 1325 N.A Street, Lake Worth Florida.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store