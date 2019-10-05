|
|
Lassiter, Daryl Ann
Daryl Ann Lassiter, 79, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Trustbridge Hospice in West Palm Beach. Daryl Ann was retired from Pratt & Whitney. She is survived by her spouse, Ron Krekus; two sons, Donald and Robert Lassiter; brother, Harold Tolman, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other loving family members. Graveside Services will be held at 12 Noon Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Hillcrest Memorial Park, West Palm Beach. Friends will be received Tuesday morning from 9:00AM to 11:00AM at NORTHWOOD FUNERAL HOME, 5608 Broadway, West Palm Beach.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019