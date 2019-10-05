Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwood Funeral Home & Crematory
5608 Broadway
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 844-4311
Resources
More Obituaries for Daryl Lassiter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daryl Ann Lassiter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daryl Ann Lassiter Obituary
Lassiter, Daryl Ann
Daryl Ann Lassiter, 79, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Trustbridge Hospice in West Palm Beach. Daryl Ann was retired from Pratt & Whitney. She is survived by her spouse, Ron Krekus; two sons, Donald and Robert Lassiter; brother, Harold Tolman, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other loving family members. Graveside Services will be held at 12 Noon Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Hillcrest Memorial Park, West Palm Beach. Friends will be received Tuesday morning from 9:00AM to 11:00AM at NORTHWOOD FUNERAL HOME, 5608 Broadway, West Palm Beach.
To express condolences, and sign the guestbook, please visit: www.northwoodfh.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now