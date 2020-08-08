Daryl Earl Drew passed away peacefully, at home in Orlando, FL on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Daryl was born on May 20, 1958 in Boynton Beach, FL and he was raised in Merritt Island, FL and Boynton Beach. Daryl, worked in the family businesses, Goldcoast Engineering & Testing, Allterra Engineering & Testing and was the owner of C & D Testing. He enjoyed rock climbing, white water rafting and fishing. Daryl was a "Life Master" and Bridge Director at the Orlando Metropolitan Bridge Center in Orlando. He was a highly sought after Tournament player. Besides his fiancée and family, Daryl's loves were, fishing, Bridge, Dallas Cowboys and his precious cat, Pine Cone. Everyone enjoyed Daryl's company, with his sense of humor and his "Man's Man" personality.
Daryl, was predeceased by his son, Daemon Wayne Drew, his mother, Jean Frisino and his nephew, Dillon Drew.
He leaves behind to treasure his memory, his beloved, fiancée, Ann Farrell of Orlando; his dad and step-mom, Wayne and Carol Drew of Jupiter, FL; his brothers, Dartland Drew of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Robert Drew of Boynton Beach; his sisters, Darcel Drew of Orlando and Daphne Drew of Merritt Island; and his nephews, Tyler Drew and Daemon Dartland Drew; his uncle, James Drew (Donna) of Delray Beach, FL and many cousins and friends.
There will be a bridge tournament at a later date, in Daryl's memory. Donations may be made in Daryl's name, to your favorite charity
.