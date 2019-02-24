|
PIELUSZCZAK, Dave Dave Pieluszczak, a resident of West Palm Beach, FL, died unexpectedly on February 6, 2019. Dave is survived by his brother Tom and extended family members. His father, Stan and mother, Josephine predeceased him. Dave was born in Auburn, NY on November 26, 1955. He graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and worked for Pratt & Whitney/United Technologies followed by Aerojet as a rocket engineer. Thoughtful and kind, Dave was a fantastic brother and friend. He was a problem solver at his job, working complex projects. He loved everything related to NASA and Disney. He will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who knew him. Condolences can be made in the Guest Book at (PalmBeachPost.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 24, 2019