Andersen, David
David Lance Andersen, lovingly known to his friends as Big Daddy, passed away March 4, 2020 at the age of 64. He will be sadly missed by his mother Edna Andersen, brother John Andersen and sister Susan (David) Allen. His nephew Ben Allen, niece Taylor (Andre) Hames and great niece Lily. Preceded in death by his father Howard. Dave will be deeply missed by his loving partner and best friend Lori Leblanc and their furry friend Lucy.
Dave's love for the game of golf touched the lives of many in the golf community and beyond to which we will be forever grateful.
There will never be a day that I don't think of you. LL
