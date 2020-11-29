David Andrew Rorabeck

Lake Worth - David Andrew Rorabeck, Age 54, of Lake Worth FL. Born on Aug 9 1965 in Benton Harbor Michigan, went home to be with the Lord at his West Virginia residence on Friday, April 17, 2020. David will be remembered as a faithful believer in Jesus, passionate and loving husband to his wife, Tina, loving father to his six children; David Andrew Phillips, Matthew Jorden Rorabeck, Brandon Michael Staires, Justin Adam Rorabeck, Darien Clay Rorabeck, Felisha Maria Rorabeck, (fiancé Jonathan Daniels); granddaughter Scarlet Daniels. David was also the successful owner / operator of Rorabeck's Plants & Produce. A celebration of life service will be held for David on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 4:30 PM at Journey Church, 6201 S. Military Trail, Lake Worth, FL 33463. The family would like to extend an invitation for you to join them on December 12, to honor and celebrate a life that was very well lived. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please make a donation to the Palm Beach County Food Bank in David's honor.



