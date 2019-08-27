Home

David Andrew Vincent German Obituary
German, David Andrew Vincent
David Andrew Vincent German, 60, of Lake Worth, FL, passed away on August 25, 2019 in Boynton Beach, FL.
David was born in Garfield Heights, OH. He was a Police Officer with Lake Worth and a Deputy Sheriff with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for over 32 years. He was a devoted husband and father.
David is survived by his wife, Jacqueline German; son, Ryan German; daughters, Brianna German and Meghan German; and his sister, Denise Muller (brother-in-law, Ron).
He is also the fur-grandfather of Koda, Tucker, Smuckers, Shiloh, Watson, and Scarlett.
Visitation will be held from 4:00PM to 6:00PM on Friday, August 30 at Palm Beach National Chapel, 10055 Heritage Farms Road, Lake Worth, FL 33467 with a funeral tribute following in the chapel at 6:00PM.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
