Waymire, David Arthur
David Arthur Waymire born July 14, 1948 in Benton Harbor, MI, passed away on November 11, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Carol Jean, son Neal Arthur, daughter Laura Jean Strickland (Travis), sister Sue Waymire Manke (Jim) and brother Jeff Waymire.
A Celebration of Life party will be announced soon, as there will not be a funeral per David's wishes.
In lieu of flowers please donate to David's Reel Fishing Charities. It is a local fishing charity for youth. You may donate directly through their Facebook page Reel Fishing Charities, or mail checks to Reel Fishing Charities, 6241 Windchime Place, Boynton Beach, FL 33472.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019