Berenson, David

David A. Berenson, age 86, passed away peacefully at his home in Tequesta, Florida on August 2, 2020.

His professional and personal achievements were substantial and impressive (Captain, United States Air Force; Ernst & Young's National Director of Tax Policy and Legislative Services; lead witness before the House, Senate, Treasury and Joint Congressional Committees with regard to various tax legislation; former Chairman of the Board of Wolf Trap, the U.S. National Park for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. and United States National Reporter for the International Fiscal Association (Cahiers du Droit Fiscal Internationale), author, professor and so on and so forth.

A tax and financial genius who didn't suffer fools lightly, what's most important to remember about David is that he had a horrendous habit of telling awful jokes to his grandchildren, making breakfast shakes using foods leftover from the Cretaceous Period and creatively describing fish he imagined he caught from time-to-time. He was also, if we're going to be truthful here, dangerous at a barbeque unless you liked your food well-charred. Fortunately, it seemed that he lost his taste buds in the Air Force, so he never saw this as a problem.

He was also the kindest friend, father, grandfather and husband anyone could ask for – protective and supportive to a fault, in a way no longer seen or appreciated in this country, unfortunately. An American, and proud of it. He taught his son everything a son should know and its hard to compliment a man more than that. An avid farmer, lover of all things Western and a world traveler with friends throughout the world. But more than anything else he loved his wife, his children and his grandchildren.

His life was so full it almost defies belief and could fill many books, but for those who survive him, we will forever miss his being here in person. David is survived by his wife Joan, his children Daniel and Aimee, and his grandchildren Josephine, Asher and Levi. Donations may be made to the Capt. David A. Berenson Endowment Fund at the Travis Mills Foundation Veterans Retreat or the JNF Tree Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store