David C. Rupert, age 53, passed away July 28, 2020 after a brave battle with a chronic illness. David was born in Montgomery County, PA. He grew up in Palm Beach Gardens where he attended high school and community college. David's passion was music. He was a gifted musician and music teacher. He is predeceased by his father, Richard D. Rupert. David is lovingly survived by his mother, Doris Rupert of Palm Beach Gardens and long time friend, Linda VanCott of Palm Beach Gardens who were a great support throughout his illness. Also surviving David is his sister, Denise Heintzelman (Chris Serik) of Southampton, PA, step-sister, Joanne Hickey (Bob) of Springfield, PA, biological daughter Victoria Frint of Palm Beach Gardens, along with many nieces, nephews and friends. A Memorial Service will be held for the immediate family at a future date, to be determined.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
