Cohen, David
David Leon Cohen passed away January 23, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of Ed and Mary Cohen. David was the youngest brother to Joe, Harold, Jack and Bill who have all predeceased him.
After graduating from Pitt University, Dave joined the Army and once he completed time there, took advantage of the GI Bill to attend Pitt Law school where he earned his JD.
Dave and his family moved from Pittsburgh to Virginia in the late 1960's after he took a job with the Army Corps of Engineers, a job he held for almost 30 years. During his tenure at the Corps, he rose to the position of Chief of the Acquisition Division. Dave absolutely loved his job at the Corps, meeting new people, working with many politicians on the Hill throughout his career, as well as teaching various courses through the Corps. Dave traveled extensively while with the Corps, even just stepping foot in Wyoming to complete his bucket list item of visiting all 50 states plus Puerto Rico. After retiring from the Corps, he was offered a position with the South Florida Water Management District in West Palm Beach. Dave and Sandy relocated to Boynton Beach where they enjoyed their life together there, joining many of their friends from Northern Virginia. Outside interests included cruising, attending the theater and opera. He loved his Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates, was an avid reader and loved computer games.
Dave was the best dad and Zadie anyone could ask for. While he loved his children, grand and great-grandchildren, his greatest love was his wife Sandy. They were devoted to each other for over 60 years and were just a few months shy of celebrating their 60th anniversary in June, 2020. Family always came first for dad and we could count on him in good times and in bad. He was one of the funniest people ever and found such joy in making us laugh. Sandy used to say he was in his second childhood!
He is survived by his loving wife Sandra Hartz Cohen, his daughters Diane Kay LeGette (Mark) and Susan Cohen McDaniel (Jeremy), three grandchildren Rachael (Matt), Brian (Shawna) and Jake and three great-grandchildren, Sophia, Dominic and Cohen (who was born just before Dave's passing on his wife's 80th birthday). His son Samuel, passed away in 1986.
Asked how we think he'd like to be remembered, we said a man who was proud of his family and their accomplishments, a man that was lucky to have a great love story and a loyal friend to the end.
A private funeral service was held in April of this year. A Memorial Service will be held in the spring of 2021.
Donations may be made to (www.hadassah.org
) or by contacting 800-928-0685.