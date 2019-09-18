|
|
Gardner, David Dean
David Dean Gardner, age 68, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at his home in Jupiter, Florida after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in New York, New York to the late Jerome and Marjorie Gardner, David moved to Florida after vacationing one summer and never returning home. He spent decades in the alcoholic beverage sales industry working for National Distributing Company, William Thies & Sons and Coastal Wine & Spirits before retiring in 2017. His thriving career allowed him to become one of the region's top sales managers and receive many distinguished sales and managerial awards. David's charismatic, infectious and charming personality allowed him to create lifelong relationships with everyone with whom he crossed paths. To many, he was a mentor and an inspiration on both personal and professional platforms.
He was an avid golfer and rarely passed up an opportunity to play eighteen holes. David loved every minute spent with his family and with his friends that were also considered such. The highlight of his retirement was the birth of his granddaughter and time spent watching her grow. He loved to travel and was blessed with the opportunity to see many countries and culture.
David is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Mary Gardner of Jupiter, Florida; his son Brandon Gardner, daughter-in-law Megan Gardner and granddaughter, Ivy Gardner of Winter Garden, Florida; brother James Gardner of Goldensbridge, New York; sister Donna Gardner Striar of Boynton Beach, Florida and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, and his sister-in-law, Marianne Gardner.
A "Dave Gardner-Style Celebration of Life" will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Abacoa Golf Club, 105 Barbados Dr. Jupiter, FL 33458 from 1PM – 4PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of David Gardner to the Shands at UF Lung Transplant Program at www.giving.ufhealth.org.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019