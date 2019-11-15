|
|
Bumgardner, David Eddie
David Eddie Bumgardner, of Wellington, FL and Trade, TN, passed away peacefully in his sleep after a parade of family at his side, eating and telling stories on November 13, 2019. He was "Forever 21".
David was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved sister Marie, and his adored eldest son David Jr. He wanted all to know "HE BELIEVED".
He leaves behind to celebrate his life: his forever wife Fifi; his children Sophia, Tim (Natalie), Samuel, Jonathan and Daniel (Ann); many adored nieces and nephews; brother-in-law B. Eugene Wilson. While many went to sleep counting sheep, he counted seven grandchildren and counting, ten great-grandchildren and counting.
He refused to retire because he loved his work family at Buyers Zone and Palm Beach Finance, previously Miracle Mile Motors. David was the proud owner of almost all of the town of Toomsboro, GA. Cars were his great passion, but space would not allow burial in his Cadillac Escalade. He will be sorely missed at all Burger Kings.
Services to be held at Palms West Funeral Home in Royal Palm Beach, FL. Visiting and telling of funny stories will take place beginning at 10:30AM with service to start at 12:30PM. Internment will be held privately for family at Hillcrest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory made to: Grace Packs, 5928 NW Hann Dr., Port St. Lucie, FL 34986.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2019