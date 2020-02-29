|
Aaron, David Elliott
David Elliott Aaron, 91, caught his eternal wave February 22, 2020 concluding a life filled with his deep love and commitment for his family, the ocean, surfing, sailing, diving, travel, exploring, mentoring, friendships and a myriad of other interests.
His early childhood in West Palm Beach, FL, brought many lifelong character building episodes, which would prove to touch many others throughout his years. His family was the center of his life until he lost them all by the time he was 12 years old. From that point Dave relied on what he had been taught early and was known for his peaceful, loyal and honest nature.
At Palm Beach High School during World War II his shop teacher exposed the young men to building PT boats for the Navy. Not only would that skill help him in early life, but also later on as he constantly mentored youths in their development. As Park Director for the city of West Palm Beach in the late 40's and early 50's he worked with young people to develop their boxing skills, which he learned from his father and led the boxing team to become the 1949 Florida State Golden Gloves Champions.
Dave's love of the ocean led him into service with the US Navy where his "father taught" knowledge of boxing was again responsible for a championship in LANTCOM's sweep of the Navy annual boxing championship match in 1952 hosted by Admiral John P. Womble, Jr., taking 12 of 13 weight classes.
After service he moved into several jobs which resulted in his forming Aaron & Douglas Pool Service that he owned and operated for 40 plus years, retiring in 1992. Of course, his interests and passion for the ocean during that time drove him into opening one of the first surf shops in Palm Beach County.
Not only did he design and hand build his 42' sailing vessel, the Mona Kawaka, Spirit of David, but he traveled the Caribbean with his family, friends and the Palm Beach Fin Diver's Club, of which he was President for many years. This provided a platform for a global diver's meeting in the Bahamas with Jacques Cousteau and others to bring awareness to the ocean's preservation.
Dave was instrumental in acquiring and placement of the bronze statue "Christ of the Abyss" in John Pennekamp, Florida, while he was President of the Palm Beach Fin Diver's. This statue was created and donated to the United States by sculptor Guido Galletti.
Always an adventurer, he visited the Guadeloupe Volcano just weeks before the eruption destroying the island, which was later featured in an article in The Palm Beach Post with his picture at the mouth of the volcano.
In the late 1960's Dave spearheaded the effort against banning surfers from Florida beaches being enforced by local municipalities. Again he and others joined forces to thwart that effort by working, drafting and pushing passage of legislation all the way to the State of Florida's Supreme Court, which gave everyone the right to access the beaches for surfing. That original blueprint has since been used by other states for the same purpose. Dave was inducted into the Surfing Legends Hall of Fame in 1998.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Barbara McCaa Aaron; daughter, Debi Thomas and husband Tom; son, Danny Aaron and wife Valerie and granddaughter Amanda Aaron; grandsons, Buddy Hand and wife, Melissa; David Hand and wife, Kimberly, along with his treasured great-grandson, David W. Hand, II, with many others who knew and loved him.
The family will honor and celebrate Dave's life as he wished. They will set sail and allow him to return to his beloved ocean. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in Dave's memory to the Surfing Florida Museum, 13617 41st Lane N., West Palm Beach, FL 33411.
