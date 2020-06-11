I met David about five years ago when I joined the Falls club. For some reason, we became immediate friends. As a physician golfer, we had many intellectual conversations as well as discussions about golf architecture and the courses weve visited. David was responsible for me becoming a Rater at Golfweek magazine. He went out his way to follow up on the matter and he was so happy after it came to fruition. He was such a positive person and Ill always remember his smile and kindness towards me. RIP ...

Ira Fox

Friend