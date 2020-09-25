1/
David G. Grooms
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grooms, David G.
David G. Grooms, 85, of Buckhead Ridge, Florida passed away recently after an extended illness. David, the son of James G. and Sirrilla Johnston Grooms, was born and raised in Jupiter, Florida.
He proudly served our country in the United States Army. He served as Chief of the Jupiter Fire Department for several years; then he served and retired from the Palm Beach County Fire and Rescue Department. He was an avid fisherman and spent his later years between his homes in Heber Springs, Arkansas and Buckhead Ridge, Florida. He is survived by his son Terry Jon Grooms (Connie) of Wylie, Texas, two grandchildren, sister Rose Grooms Wildes (Frank) of Okeechobee, Florida, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Jeanne Grooms, two brothers Stanley Grooms and Dan Grooms, and sister Mylan Austin.
In accordance with David's wishes, no visitation or services are planned.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved