Furrow, David Harold
David Harold Furrow, 62, passed away on March 4, 2020.
A native of Virginia, he was the husband of 29 years to Doria Furrow, who survives, and the son of Lonnie Furrow, Jr. and Josephine Edwards, both deceased. He retired from the Postal Service. David was a baseball fan and member of the Salem Red Sox Booster Club and avid Miami Marlins fan. David also enjoyed Virginia Tech Football and Duke Basketball. He loved music, animals, and traveling to Naples, Florida.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a sister Susan Gravely and husband Ralph; a niece April Donner and husband Tony; two great nieces; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem, VA on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 3:00PM until 5:00PM.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020