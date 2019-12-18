|
|
Smith, David Hunter
David Hunter Smith, of West Palm Beach, FL, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the age of 85.
David was a maintenance engineer with FDOT for more than 30 years. He was a Master Sergeant with the Army National Guard and was a founding member of Holy Name of Jesus Church. He dedicated his spare time to St. Vincent de Paul Society.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Patricia Anne Smith, his children David (Jennifer) Smith, Jr., Chris (Debi) Smith, Julie Machado (Mark Bellew), Patty (Mike) Roedel, Tim (Lisa) Smith, 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, his sister Betty Conover and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson Joshua Smith.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 19 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center, 5411 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach with a wake service beginning at 7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, December 20 at 10:00AM at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 345 South Military Trail, West Palm Beach followed by the Rite of Committal and burial at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society of Holy Name of Jesus Church.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019