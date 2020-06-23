Dear Fran and Family,
We are sorry for the loss of your dear husband, David.
Our condolences to you at this time.
Gert & Ronald Litsky
David Jacobs, "Doody", age 95, died peacefully at his home in Boynton Beach, FL, June 5, 2020 with his loving and devoted wife of over 70 years, Frances (Dunn) by his side. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Esther (Lefcovitz) and six siblings. He is survived by his sons Edward (Sueanne) of Lakeland, FL and Buffalo, NY and Dr. Martin (Dr. Martha Moody) of Dayton, OH. He will also be remembered by his grandsons Joseph (Dr. Andrea) and Ethan of Buffalo, NY, Eli of NYC, Simon (fiancée Samantha Skurdahl) of NYC, Dr. Michael of Urbana, IL and Jack of Detroit, MI, all of whom had the great fortune of getting to know and love their grandfather.
David was born in Wallingford, CT, the youngest of seven and the favorite of his three older sisters. His great love for his sisters (and their children, especially Sheila Glassman and Carole Jorgensen) persisted throughout their long lives. In 1943, David lost his mother, graduated from Weaver High School in Hartford and enlisted in the Air Force. He served at an Air Force base in England until the end of the war when, after attending college in Basel, Switzerland, he returned home to Hartford. He had the opportunity to participate in an Honor Flight with his good friend Frank Verp, a highlight of his later years.
Thanks to the GI bill, he was able to attend and graduate from the University of Connecticut with a degree in accounting. At this time, he met his love and future wife of over 70 years, Frances. They married in 1949 in New Britain, CT where they made their home for 13 years and had their two sons. He worked in corporate management, moving his family from Connecticut to Rochester, NY where the family lived for 38 years until moving to Boynton Beach, FL in 1999. He finished his career as the internal auditor for Ames Department Stores.
In his free time, David enjoyed handball, gradually replacing it with tennis and golf in retirement. Staying physically fit was important and he spent many hours in the gym, jogging and swimming. Retirement also allowed David and Frances the time to spend their summers in Old Lyme, CT. It was at the beach that they met almost 75 years ago.
Unexpectedly, David became an artist in retirement, painting a wide variety of subjects with acrylics. His artwork appeared at juried shows and currently hangs in the homes of family and friends. Only in the last few years did he stop painting stating that he was accumulating too many paintings and didn't know what to do with them.
Although very sociable, David most enjoyed the time he spent alone with Frances and, when the opportunity arose, with his children and grandchildren. He derived great joy from the Bar Mitzvah of each of his grandsons and each of their achievements through the years. His love of family, strength of spirit and character and determination will be missed by all.
The funeral will be held at Rubin Memorial Chapel in Boynton Beach, FL, June 24 at 12:30PM. Due to the pandemic and seating restrictions, the service will be limited to family only. Interment will be at the South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL. The Shiva will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Jewish War Veterans or to the charity of one's choice.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.