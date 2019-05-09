Home

David John FRED Obituary
FRED, David John David John Fred, age 52, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. David was a welder and enjoyed fishing and mechanics. He is survived by his parents, Marguerite and Ray Fred; his grandmother, Josephine Dolce; his son, Joseph and his daughter, Shalinka; brother Bruce Fred and sister-in-law Pam; two nieces, Caitlyn and Allyson. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 10 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM with a prayer service starting at 4:00PM at Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 754 US Hwy 1, North Palm Beach.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 9, 2019
