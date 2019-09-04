Home

David John Rodgers, 66, passed on August 30, 2019. David was born on May 31, 1953 to the late Robert and Irene Rodgers. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Paula Rodgers; children, Amber Rodgers, Teresa Rouse, Crystal Epstein, Brian Bigbie, Keith Rodgers, Shawn Slattery; and 8 grandchildren. The Memorial Service will be held 2:00PM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Haverhill Baptist Church, 671 N. Haverhill Rd, West Palm Beach, Florida.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
