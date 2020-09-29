David John ZajkowskiOn Monday, September 21, 2020, David John Zajkowski, passed away at the age of 48.David was born on September 7, 1972 in West Palm Beach, FL to Walt and Trudy Zajkowski. He was known for his love of exotic animals, gregarious personality, kind and giving heart, and love of the outdoors. He was Vice President of Ace Marking Devices where he used his talents to craft countless custom items for many companies and individuals.David had a passion for helping people and being creative. From a young age, David would use his dexterity, intelligence, and creativity to build remote controlled airplanes and cars, which would later develop into a passion for building computers and Star Wars models. David was loved by anyone who was in his presence with his witty and fun-loving humor. His easygoing, kind, generous nature gave him the opportunity to make many friends along his path. David enjoyed and appreciated nature and wildlife and would have been truly happy living in the woods surrounded by its peace.David is survived by his immediate family: father, Walt, and his mother, Trudy, his sister, Lisa, and his sister-in-law, Emily, and his two bird children, Chicken and Gracie. David is also survived by a host of extended family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held to celebrate David's life on October 11, 2020 from 2:00PM to 5:00PM at Quattlebaum Funeral, 5411 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33417.