Kupfermann, David
David Kupfermann, born October 13, 1968, 50, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 5, 2019 in Delray Beach. He will be deeply missed by his wife Patti Ann Kupfermann, daughters Maddi, Abbi, and son Adam. As well as his sister Celina Poole, nephew Justin and niece Emmi. He was preceded in death by his parents Kerstin and Irving Kupfermann. His extended family and friends in Florida, New York and Sweden will miss his adventurous, charismatic and genuine spirit.
When remembering David please recall his zest for life and his motto "Big Fun".
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 15 to July 16, 2019