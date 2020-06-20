Kirtland, David L.

David L. Kirtland, 73, passed away on June 15, 2020 in Stuart, FL.

He was the son of Lloyd J. Kirtland and Marion Clise Kirtland. He was born at West Point, NY. David was the President and owner of Diamond K. Inc, Scranton, PA and DK Trading Corporation Inc., Clarks Summit, PA. David was a loving and caring husband of Marijo "Joby" Kirtland.

David was very community minded and served on several Boards including Marywood University, Keystone College, The Boys and Girls Club, Junior Achievement of Northeastern Pennsylvania, and The Lackawanna Solid Waste Authority. He was a supporter of the Arts including The Pennsylvania Philharmonic. He was a member of The Willoughby Golf Club, Stuart, FL and a longtime member of The Country Club of Scranton, Clarks Summit, PA where he served on the Board of Directors for 9 years. David and Marijo created the David L. Kirtland and Marijo M. Kirtland Foundation which awards scholarships to deserving students to assist them in achieving their education and career goals and also provides grants to local cultural organizations.

David is survived by his wife of 30 years, Joby, two daughters, Kimberly Kirtland (Sam Pipino), and Kelly Salmon (Nate), four grandchildren, Camille Pipino, Lorenzo Pipino, Noah Salmon and Charlotte Salmon, all of Columbus, OH, two sisters, Carol Humphry of Florida and Virginia Fletcher of New York State, also several nieces and nephews.

Those who knew him can attest to David's loyalty and generosity. He was a gentleman in every sense of the word and a very kind and generous man. David positively influenced so many lives and will be missed tremendously by his family and many friends. Most especially he will be missed by his Diamond K and DK Canada family with whom he shared a special bond of loyalty for over 48 years. Rest in Peace David. You have made the world a better place. ROCK N' ROLL!

Memorial donations may be made to The David L. Kirtland and Marijo M. Kirtland Foundation: c/o Tellie & Coleman, P.C., 310 East Drinker Street, Dunmore, PA 18512.



