Hogue, David Lee
David Lee Hogue, 70, passed away on November 28, 2019 at home. He was born in Ellwood, PA but loved Florida. He is survived by his wife, Joan, and his cat, Tildie Mae. He is also survived by his son, David, his daughter, Rebecca, two granddaughters, his brother, Leroy (Debbie), two sisters, Charlotte and Sherri and several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents, three brothers and two sisters.
At David's request he was cremated and wished that no services be held.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019