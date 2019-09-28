|
Mansfield, David Lee
David Lee Mansfield passed away suddenly on September 10, 2019. He was born in Providence, RI on March 3, 1940. In 1957, he enlisted in the Air Force and then moved his family to Palm Beach County in the 1960's where he took a position at Pratt & Whitney. He went on to own Dave's Super Shell in Lantana and was co-owner and driver at the Palm Beach Fairgrounds Speedway. He was a member of the Lion's Club and the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge. He went to work for the Florida Department of Transportation before retiring and moving to Waynesboro, TN where he enjoyed restoring classic cars. Dave loved his family, stock car racing and women. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Mansfield, ex-wife Diane Delderfield, his children Cheryl Grunwald (Carl), Nancy Mansfield, Kellie Baker (Carl), Kathy Boudreau, David Mansfield, Jr., six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; brothers Robert, George, sister Beverly Pangborn and girlfriend Eleanor McClean. He is preceded in death by Diane Henderson.
He will be interred at the South Florida National Cemetery in a private family Military Ceremony on Monday, October 7, 2019.
Please join us for a Celebration of his Life from 3:00PM to 6:00PM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Palm Beach Gardens Moose Lodge. NASCAR attire welcome.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019