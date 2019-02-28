SHOLDAR, David Louis David Louis Sholdar, 74 of Lake Worth, FL passed away on 2/25/19. A disabled Airforce Sargent and Veteran of Vietnam. Born April 1944 to Melvin & Shirley Sholdar. In 1965, he was drafted into the armed forces via lottery and was assigned to Eglin Airforce base. He was awarded several medals of Honor. After honorary discharge, he established his own commercial ac and refrigeration company which he operated for over 25 years. David was a brave and loyal veteran, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. He is survived by his daughters Lisa (Daniel) Matthews and Beth (Edward) Hein, friend and former wife Gail Meyers, 3 grandchildren Ryan, Sophia and Ryleigh and nephews Marshall and Alan Vickness. Preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Shirly and sister Sandra. Funeral taking place On February 28, 2019 at Palm Beach National Chapel and graveside at Star of David. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to Fisher House, helping military families. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary