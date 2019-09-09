|
Thomas, David Michael
David Michael "Mike" Thomas, 81, formerly of Weirton, WV, passed away on September 2, 2019, at the Trezevant Manor in Memphis TN.
The son of the late David Naragon and Saralou "Sally" Lippert Thomas, David Michael was born in Weirton, WV on June 11, 1938.
After graduating high school, Mike as he was known to family and friends served in the United States Army for two years followed by serving three years in the Army Reserves.
An entrepreneur, Mr. Thomas retired as a founding Partner of Tomsin Steel, Inc, a company that specializes in processing flat rolled steel.
In 1970 in Chicago Mike earned a Life Master in Bridge.
An avid golfer, Mike was a member of Williams Country Club, Chartiers Country Club, Nevillewood Country Club (Founding Member), Firestone Country Club and Pine Tree Country Club among many others.
Mike will be remembered with love by his wife, Peggy Gerald Thomas; his son, David Michael Thomas, II and wife, Angela of Cordova, TN; his two daughters, Dawn Lynn Thomas, and Sally Ann Thomas, Esq, both of Pittsburgh, PA; his grandchildren, Jaret Thomas, Matthew Zeiler, Reagan Thomas, and Mallory Walker.
Visitation will be held 10:00AM until 11:00AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Greco Hertnick Funeral Home, 3219 Main Street, Weirton, WV 26062.
Funeral Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated 11:00AM on Saturday at the Greco Hertnick Funeral Home.
Interment will be private, at the Union Cemetery, Steubenville, OH, with military honors conducted by the American Legion Post #10 and the West Virginia National Guard.
Friends and relatives are invited to join Mike's family at a reception 1:00PM Saturday at the Chartiers Country Club, 601 Baldwin Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15205
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019