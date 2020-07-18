Turcotte, David R.

The family is heartbroken that he passed away so unexpectedly from a tragic ATV accident on June 7, 2020 in Steamboat Springs, CO at the age of 52.

He was preceded in death by his father Raymond Turcotte and stepmom Robin. Dave will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 30 years Lisa, his children Mindy and husband Mark, son Austin and wife Kelsey, daughter Sophie, his mom Laureen Forgey and fiancé Jim, grandchildren Lachlan, Bear, Arlo, and Sonny who loved their Pepe, best friends and also brothers Bill and Brian Turcotte and their wives Victoria and Amy. There was always a good time when the bros got together and started with their hilarious stories and jokes that entertained everyone, his aunts and uncles Dick and Marge Turcotte, Carole and Jim Hill, many nieces, nephews, cousins, life long friends and his buddy Squat.

Dave graduated from New Hampshire vocational Technical college and became a successful building contractor. He always achieved his goals with hard-work honesty and integrity. He was an active member of the Antioch Christian Church for many years and did missionary work with them that sometimes included his daughter Sophie.

Dave was full of life, love and laughter, a true treasure to the family and loved by everyone. He was generous, kind, helpful to all and possessed the best sense of humor. He was a wonderful husband, father, son, Pepe, brother and uncle. He truly loved spending time with the family, whether he was at home, traveling or at his cabin in Steamboat Springs. He loved introducing them all to his many adventures that included skiing, kayaking, skydiving, surfing and riding his Harley. He lived his life to the fullest. We will always miss his beautiful smile and hearty laugh. Taken too soon but never forgotten, he will always be loved and missed in our hearts forever.



